Victoria Beckham unveils daughter Harper's impressive makeup skills

Even with the UK in its second coronavirus lockdown, Victoria Beckham is ensuring she looks as glamorous as ever when it comes to her makeup – and it's all thanks to her daughter Harper.

The fashion designer modelled new items from her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand in a video on her Instagram Stories. Looking fresh-faced with glowing skin, peachy cheeks and long dark eyelashes, Victoria showed off her sparkly eyeshadows, which come in rich gold and soft brown colours.

In the corner of the video, Harper could be seen holding the eyeshadow pot as she gently patted her finger onto her mum's eyelid to blend out the product – and we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little jealous of her beauty skills.

"Playing with my new Lid Lustre in Tea Rose x. Thank you to my lockdown makeup artist! X VB," the doting mum captioned the video. She went on to share several close-up photos of the finished look, writing: "Thank you to my makeup artist Harper Seven for this look x VB."

VB showed off her new eyeshadow with the help of Harper

Victoria's followers took to the comments section to praise Harper, with one writing: "Well done Harper!" A second added: "The next MUA in the making, love it," while a third commented: "Harper has so many talents."

Lid lustre, £30, Victoria Beckham Beauty

The nine-year-old may be a dab hand at eye makeup, but her favourite beauty product is actually a lip tint. Back in July, VB and her daughter posed for a beautiful snapshot together to promote one of the star's latest launches.

"Harper & I are loving Cherie! My new @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty shade of Bitten Lip Tint. #HarperApproved #CleanBeauty," Victoria, 46, captioned the image.

Victoria previously revealed Harper loves her lip tint

While the majority of her followers were quick to compliment the pair on the sweet family photo, others shared the belief that Harper is too young to be interested in makeup. "Too young for make up," one remarked, and another wrote: "So pretty already." But another fan commented: "Beautiful Harper and Mummy! Growing up so fast xx."

