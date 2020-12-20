Lydia Bright talks daughter's incredible milestones as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas Loretta will turn one in February

Lydia Bright has spoken exclusively to HELLO! during an exclusive photoshoot with her family about her daughter Loretta, revealing that at ten months old she is already reaching incredible milestones ahead of celebrating her first Christmas.

"She's so alert and fascinated with the lights," beams former reality star Lydia, who welcomed her firstborn in February and revealed her to the world exclusively in HELLO!. "She even has a little jig to her favourite festive music – her favourite is When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney. I've been singing that to her all December."

Lavished with attention from her doting family – Lydia's parents Debbie and Dave and sisters Georgia, 31, and Romana, 17, who join them for this exclusive shoot – the little girl is clearly a very happy and contented baby.

Loretta is very advanced for her age, Lydia tells us proudly. She is "Miss Independent", is wearing clothing for 18-month-olds, has two teeth and can wave. "And her first word was 'Mama'."

"I feel like the whole world has been on maternity leave with me," says Lydia of the pandemic. "Me and Loretta have the most incredible relationship and special bond – especially because she's a 2020 baby as well. We are inseparable. She still sleeps in my bedroom, and she's my whole world. It has just been me and her all along. She's my whole happiness.

Lydia pictured with her family

“Any single parent will relate to this; that bond that you have, because it's just been you two, is so special. We've been through it all together. I've experienced every one of her first milestones. If I leave the room and she's with my family, when I walk back in her face lights up. She's honestly my best friend."

Despite an attempt to rekindle their romance after their daughter was born, Lydia and Loretta's father Lee Cronin have since parted ways. "He sees Loretta every weekend," she says.

