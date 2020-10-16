Lydia Bright took to renovating her Essex home ahead of giving birth to baby Loretta. We take a look at her beautiful country-style kitchen that’s been designed by Wren with her little one in mind.

Former TOWIE star Lydia is thrilled with the new heart of her home: “I finally feel like it’s my paradise and my palace, it’s perfect. It’s now the beautiful home I’m going to raise my daughter in”.

The Infinity Plus Country range in matt white was the perfect choice for Lydia, who wanted a traditional but modern look. She explains: “I decided on the country style cabinets just because they look really traditional, but I’ve added a modern touch with the brass handles and quartz worktops”.

Lydia’s old kitchen was hard to clean with wooden sides, so she’s now opted for Valenza quartz worktops, which also add a luxe finish.

Lydia kept the cupboards traditional, but opted for a modern worktop

Thinking about her family, Lydia went with an induction hob which is safer for children and secret storage for all of Loretta’s belongings. Lydia explains: “It was really important to me to have more storage and with obviously having a baby they take up so much space – I don’t know how something so little can have so much!”.

Lydia now enjoys using the space, cooking for herself and baby Loretta

Lydia’s fun personality is reflected by the small details in her kitchen, such as the pastel Smeg toaster and a vintage floral teapot.

She removed her kitchen island to free up some room and the Wren design team helped her create savvy storage solutions to save on space.

The simplistic kitchen is complemented with Lydia's quirky belongings

Lydia’s cooking habits have changed since having a beautiful kitchen: “I’m not going to lie; my culinary skills aren’t Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay yet! But I think I’m gradually getting better and I think I’ve got the kitchen to thank,” she said.

Wren Kitchens are also behind the recent transformations of fellow TOWIE star Megan McKenna, Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson and Rylan Clark-Neal.

