Peter Andre's daughter Princess is not having a great start to her New Year after she was "permanently banned" from TikTok.

The 13-year-old – eldest daughter of Peter and ex-wife Katie Price – revealed on Instagram that she has been blocked from the platform for "multiple violations".

Princess took to her Story to share a screenshot of her TikTok account, which read: "Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines."

Captioning the post, Princess wrote: "What my TikTok no. Why 120k no."

Speaking about the ban in a string of videos, Princess told her followers: "So My TikTok has been banned again and I’m quite annoyed because… Yeah, I’m annoyed.

"But I didn’t do anything wrong. All I did was just post normal videos like I do."

Princess Andre is not happy about her ban

Explaining how she has been banned from TikTok in the past – but she was able to reactivate her account – Princess added: "I’ve already been banned once before so I don’t know why it’s been banned again.

"Hopefully, I’ll get it back but yeah, it’s just a bit annoying. So if you guys do follow my TikTok, you’ll probably see it’s gone but hopefully I get it back."

Earlier this month, Peter's fans were gobsmacked after he shared a photo of himself taken back in his pop star days, with many pointing out how much he looks like Princess.

Peter's fans were shocked by his likeness to Princess in this photo

Hilariously captioning the snap, "Erm," the father-of-four's social media followers rushed to the comment section to compare the father and daughter.

"Princess is your double," wrote one, with another echoing: "Princess' double." "Gosh you look like Princess here," added a third.

A fourth social media user exclaimed: "OMG it's Princess!" Many more left similar comments.

Princess caused a stir with her glam makeover in November

Princess caused her own stir late last month also when she uploaded photos of her glamorous makeover with her mother.

"JUST FOR FUN! First time I've had hair and makeup professionally done! I love it," Princess remarked, whilst choosing to keep her comments turned off.

