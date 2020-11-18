Millie Mackintosh makes candid parenting confession with throwback lingerie photo The new mum welcomed baby Sienna during the first lockdown

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their daughter Sienna in May, but the former Made in Chelsea star has recently opened up about how she felt about being pregnant and becoming a mum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time the UK entered into lockdown back in April, Millie was heavily pregnant with her first child, which she said only exacerbated her anxiety.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a throwback photo of herself dressed in black underwear and a silky robe, showing off her blossoming bump as she gazed out the window.

Millie wrote in the caption: "This time last year, I was swaying from nausea to cravings, to mind-numbing exhaustion to tears out of nowhere. Pre-pandemic, uncertainty didn’t sit well with me, but little did I know that a few months later fears would be magnified beyond recognition.

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh reveals what she found "really tough" as a new mum

"I know many of these sky-rocketing anxieties were felt universally amongst pregnant women when Covid took hold of the globe, mainly because there was a lot we didn’t know about how a new virus might affect pregnancy and babies."

The new mum candidly discussed how she tackled her anxiety at the time. "I gave myself daily routines, I practised mindfulness, I spent quality time with Hugo, and I was able to just hold my hands up and surrender to what was.

Millie shared a throwback photo of herself while pregnant with Sienna

"I kept a daily gratitude list that got my head away from negative thinking, focusing on having a deep appreciation for everything good in our lives, and I still keep that up today if a certain little human allows!

Millie went on to explain that she has enjoyed spending more time than ever with her family at home and asked fellow mums for their advice on coping mechanisms during these difficult and uncertain times.

Daily routines have helped the new mum

"2020 has given me way more time with my family than I had anticipated, which has been a real blessing, but I still struggle with the uncertainty from time to time like many of you do. I’d love to know how other new mamas in 2020 have managed, what coping mechanisms have you used when things get tough? #pregnantinapandemic #lockdownbaby," she added.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their own tips for coping with anxiety. "A walk everyday and a nice takeaway coffee for me along with plenty chats on the phone when I can," one wrote.

Another added: "Lots of long walks with the pushchair and some decent podcasts/audio books", while a third joked: "Wine! (one bonus of failed breastfeeding)."

