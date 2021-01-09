Charley Webb's new photo of baby Ace is the cutest yet The Emmerdale star took to Instagram

Charley Webb has shared what has to be the cutest photo of her 18-month-old son Ace yet.

The Emmerdale star melted hearts when she posted a snap of her little lad snuggled up in a multi-coloured snow suit, with his bushy blonde hair poking out the top. Ace looked off to the left of the frame with wide eyes, prompting Charley to add the hilarious caption: "#mood."

Charley, 32, shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden – Buster, ten, Bowie, five, and little Ace.

Ace looks so cute!

It's no wonder that Ace was wrapped up so warm, doting mum Charley has been documenting the snowy weather where she lives in North Yorkshire over the last day, even revealing that her garden had been totally covered with snow!

Charley often shares photos of her kids on social media, sharing both the highs and lows of parenthood with her fans, and often reaching out to ask them for help when she's feeling a little stumped.

Charley and her family

In September, the mother-of-three asked her followers for help when she noticed something slightly peculiar about her youngest boy – he doesn't like watching TV!

Taking to Instagram, the Debbie Dingle actress explained: "This is going to sound like such a weird thing to say, but Ace hates TV. He doesn't watch it – his eyes go to it and then he's not bothered. Is that normal?"

She continued: "Buster was obsessed with TV, Bowie quite liked TV and we always have the TV on in the background – not all day but if we're around. I like the background noise. I just don't know if it's normal or not. Is it?"

