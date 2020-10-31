Charley Webb shares very rare photo of niece for sweet reason The Emmerdale star shared the photo on Instagram

Charley Webb frequently shares adorable photos of her three boys, but it's not as often that she shares photos of her sister's kids.

That all changed on Friday, when the Emmerdale star shared a sweet photo of her niece wearing a bright yellow coat, writing: "My niece is absolutely ridiculous. Future Calvin K model @misscassielomas."

Days earlier, the famous mum took to Instagram once again to post another insight into her family life, this time sharing one of her concerns for her eldest son Buster's future.

Charley shared the photo on Instagram

On Monday, Charley explained that Buster is preparing to go to secondary school next year, but choosing the right place for his education was proving to be tricky.

She revealed that herself, husband Matthew Wolfenden and Buster, 10, were having to make the decision based on virtual tours – no doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The thought of him going to high school really stressed me out," Charley explained.

Charley opened up in a candid post

"I can't believe we're having to choose his high school from a video," she continued, revealing she had been putting off watching the videos and completing the application for several weeks.

"School is so important, they spend so much time there, and I chose Buster and Bowie's primary school purely from the way it felt. It was nothing to do with Ofsted...it was the teachers, and the pupils, and how the school felt.

"Anyway, I cannot be alone with this because it just does not sit right with me," Charley continued.

The 32-year-old added a yes or no poll to see how her followers felt, writing: "Anyone with me? Choosing his high school from a video tour feels so wrong."

