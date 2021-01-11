Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana has the best reaction to dad's appearance The Rock's tattooed biceps caught his daughter's attention

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock during his wrestling career, is a doting dad who regularly makes time to play with his daughters.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood actor shared a video with his youngest little girl Tiana in the family's playroom, and she had the funniest reaction to her dad's appearance.

After giving Dwayne a toy cat named Pupples to play with and covering his eyes with a bright orange eye mask, Tiana turned her attention to her dad's toned arms, which are covered in tattoos.

"Then we need to clean your muscles," the two-year-old told her dad, as she took a small doll's comb to the tattoo on his bicep.

"Because there's the germies," she continued before Dwayne cheekily added: "Usually I like mommy to clean my muscles."

The Jumanji star, 48, continued in the caption: "Just love that regardless of how busy we all may be - moments like this makes time slow down to a crawl. Hey, I’ll take it... my business can wait.

"So kind of baby Tia to give me my favorite kitty kat, 'Pupples' to snuggle...which brings to mind another inappropriate joke but I’ll refrain."

Dwayne's followers loved the sweet clip of the daddy and daughter duo, with almost 6 million people watching the video. "SO CUTE!!!!!" gushed one fan, while another commented: "What an adorable moment. Tia is a riot. I love that girl."

The Rock regularly plays with his daughters

A third added: "This is awesome. You always make time for her and this is what she'll remember when she grows up. Not that her dad is 'The Rock' but that he always made time with her and to play with her."

Dwayne shares Tiana and her older sister Jasmine, five, with wife Lauren Hashian, but he is also dad to 19-year-old Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

In December, the dad-of-three posted another very cute photo of Tiana on the living room floor surrounded by all her toys from Christmas Day. In his hand? Barbie, of course.

He captioned the shot: "Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means... Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right?"

