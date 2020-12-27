Dwayne The Rock Johnson playing with Barbie is the best picture you'll see today Celebrity daddy of Christmas 2020 goes to… The Rock

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is known for his daddy daycare ways and he's forever making us swoon when he shows off his softer side with his kids. On Saturday the 48-year-old dad-of-three posted a very cute photo from his living room, and in the shot he's sitting on the sofa while his two-year-old daughter Tiana is on the floor surrounded by all her toys from Christmas Day. In his hand? Barbie, of course.

He captioned the shot: "Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means... Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right?"

He added a couple of laughter emojis and the tequila emoji - we imagine a lot of parents will relate to that! He added the hashtag: "#DeathGripOnBarbie".

The Rock on his daughter Jazzy's 5th birthday in December

His post garnered nearly 5 million likes and over 22,000 comments. A lot of his followers found his post hilarious and told him that it's Tia who runs his house. While another fan wrote: "You're holding Barbie like you're Godzilla."

