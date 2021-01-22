Gemma Atkinson revealed that her 18-month-old daughter Mia is having a "dummy moment," and insists on having a dummy in her mouth when at home.

The famous mum even joked that Father Christmas was going to take the dummy away from her adorable little girl in December!

However, the former soap star also told her social media followers that she had received messages from some people saying that Mia should not have a dummy in her mouth at all.

"We're having a dummy stage at the minute. Father Christmas is taking this this year," Gemma told the camera as little Mia stood up next to her on the sofa.

Across the video, the famous mum wrote: "She never has it at nursery but at home she always wants it."

In another clip, Gemma thanked her fans for their helpful messages, also pointing out that not everyone has been as constructive.

Gemma took to Instagram

"Thank you for your dummy messages. Loads of you still use them. It's only the odd few that are like: 'Why's she got a dummy in? She shouldn't have a dummy in.' She's not even two."

The star gave birth to daughter Mia, who she shares with partner Gorka Marquez, in July 2019.

In the past, the 36-year-old has left the door open to the possibility of having another child.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the blonde beauty revealed that the ideal time for her to give Mia a sibling would be when her daughter has started school.

Saying that she would "definitely love another baby," Gemma went on: "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"