Gemma Atkinson shared her reaction on Wednesday after a magazine reported that her second baby was on the way.

She shared a short video to her Instagram Stories responding to the news story, although she didn't name the publication.

The clip started with her male radio colleagues shouting: "Congratulations! That's lovely news," in the distance.

Gemma then laughed as she addressed the camera and said: "Thanks. And thanks to the magazine for letting me know that that's what's happening."

The former Emmerdale actress captioned the video: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

The star gave birth to daughter Mia, who she shares with partner Gorka Marquez, in July 2019.

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and announced their happy news on social media a few months before welcoming their little girl.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed baby Mia in 2019

In the past, the 36-year-old has left the door open to the possibility of having another child, but she is clearly in no hurry.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the blonde beauty revealed that the ideal time for her to give Mia a sibling would be when her daughter has started school.

Saying that she would "definitely love another baby," Gemma went on: "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

The star is a devoted mum

Gemma also reflected on why she likes the idea of a sibling for her little girl.

The star revealed: "I grew up with a sister, Gorka grew up with a brother, so I think it's nice to have someone to lean on and to share experiences with, to make memories with."

She continued: "Your siblings, they say they're the best link to your past and the best link to your future, because it's your buddy, so I'd love her to have that same bond with someone."

