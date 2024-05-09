Kourtney Kardashian opens up on 'terrifying' ordeal during her pregnancy with Rocky Thirteen Barker

In a heart-stopping revelation, Kourtney Kardashian shared her harrowing experience of undergoing emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy with her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The 45-year-old reality star, who has always been candid about her personal life, opened up in the first trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians, which premiered this Wednesday.

Describing her pregnancy as both a "blessing" and "high-risk," Kourtney’s emotional journey was highlighted in the show’s new footage, which included scenes from her whimsical Disneyland-themed baby shower and a poignant moment backstage at a Blink-182 concert.

“This is really crazy, so I just want Kourtney to be OK," Kris Jenner, the family matriarch and manager, expressed to a cameraman, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The preview captured a particularly tense moment, showing Kourtney in a hospital gown, gripping her husband Travis Barker’s hand as she braced for surgery.

Reflecting on the ordeal in a confessional, Kourtney confessed, "Going in for fetal surgery was terrifying."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney at their baby shower

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney’s younger sister, also shared her own sacrifices during this period, opting to stay home to be near Kourtney as she neared the end of her pregnancy while the rest of the family was abroad.

“Someone has to be here – even for all the kids,” Khloé noted, referring to the extended Kardashian-Jenner family’s brood of 12 grandkids.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky is getting so big

Throughout her challenging final trimester, Kourtney kept her fans updated via Instagram, expressing her profound gratitude towards those who supported her through the ordeal.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she posted. She also extended heartfelt thanks to Travis, who immediately rushed from his tour to be by her side, and to Kris for her unwavering support.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis walking baby Rocky in his pram

Reflecting on her previous pregnancies, which she described as "really easy," Kourtney admitted she was unprepared for the fear that came with the emergency surgery.

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared, voicing a newfound respect for mothers who face such trials. "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she added, her relief palpable.

The arrival of Rocky Thirteen marked a joyous culmination of a long and sometimes disheartening journey for Kourtney and Travis.

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation

After two years of trying to conceive, including several attempts at IVF that did not lead to pregnancy, Kourtney conceived naturally, a moment she feels was "God’s plan." Their story is a testament to their resilience and the strength of their partnership.

Kourtney and Travis, who transformed their decade-long friendship into a romantic relationship in late 2020, have been a testament to love’s timing.

They became Instagram official in February 2021 and were engaged by October of the same year. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful, intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, followed by a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy at the Dolce & Gabbana mansion, surrounded by friends and family.