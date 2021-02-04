Sir Elton John reveals the reality of homeschooling his two children The singer shares two sons with husband David Furnish

Sir Elton John has spoken about his experience of homeschooling his two children, Zachary, ten, and eight-year-old Elijah.

"It's not easy!" the 73-year-old admitted, as he spoke to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. "We've been here since May… It's very hard, but they've been amazing."

MORE: Sir Elton John's children have fun in the snow in rare family photos

"Children need to interact with each other. But the circumstances are what they are….

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John and his children get festive inside his beautiful home

"We are in a situation which, I hope, is getting better with the vaccinations of people but you just have to pray that the situation gets better because people have been through terrible hardships."

MORE: Elton John's mansion is an art-lovers dream - see photos

Elton shares his two boys with husband, David Furnish; the couple have been together since 1993 and welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

Sir Elton and David are incredibly proud parents

Despite their father's extraordinary fame, they go out of their way to keep their boys grounded.

MORE: Elton John's husband David Furnish shares rare snap from their wedding day

In a rare personal interview with the Guardian in 2016, Sir Elton remarked: "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life. David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen.

The couple have been together since 1993

"They are spoilt in the way they live and how they’re living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

MORE: Elton John's one Christmas rule with husband David Furnish

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

Zachary and Elijah are kept grounded by their parents

The Rocketman star continued: "They live a very local life in Old Windsor, they go round their mates' houses, it's not a showbiz life as such. They're not stuck behind the gates of a mansion.

"Saturdays when I'm home, we go to Pizza Hut with them, we go to Waterstones, we go to the cinema. I've never been a recluse, I've never hidden away. I'm on the school run."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.