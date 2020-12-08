Gemma Atkinson reveals Christmas home disaster with baby Mia The Steph's Packed Lunch star lives in Manchester with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has only just decorated her home ready for Christmas, but it sounds as though her daughter Mia has already been wreaking havoc on her festive interior. Oh, dear!

The former Hollyoaks actress, who shares one-year-old Mia with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, revealed the little girl has managed to break several Christmas decorations since the weekend – and it's only been two days.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals baby plans with Strictly's Gorka Marquez - and it might surprise you

Asking her Instagram fans their own experiences with young kids at Christmas, Gemma wrote: "On average how many decorations break with a 1 year old? Since Sat we've had an angel break a wing, 2 smashed baubles and a Father Christmas put in the wash basket."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares sad news about baby Mia

Gorka is currently away from home as he films Strictly with celebrity partner Maisie Smith, so depending on Mia's rate of destruction, he could return to a very bare house!

The couple moved into their "dream home" at the end of September, after months of delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. They share the property in Manchester with their daughter and pet dogs Norman and Ollie.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's romantic gesture after they first met

Baby Mia has already broken several Christmas decorations!

Hours after her first post, Gemma caught Mia in action and shared the adorable video to prove it. On her Instagram Stories, the doting mum could be heard saying: "Is that your little fairy? She should be on the tree really shouldn't she. Have you pulled her off?"

In the video, Mia was walking around the ultra-modern living room cuddling the white soft decoration to her chest, and cheekily responded: "Yeah!"

"I like that you own the fact you've done it, you're not bothered. Guess that's fair enough," Gemma replied.

A look at Gemma and Gorka's Christmas tree last year

The little girl seemed in good spirits after the 36-year-old told fans she was experiencing her first cold last week.

Speaking from the sofa while dressed in her bathrobe, the Steph's Packed Lunch star shared that Mia wasn't feeling well, but she revealed that it wasn't unexpected, as the little girl recently started going to nursery.

Addressing the camera, Gemma said: "Mia's got her first cold in 16 months. We knew she'd get one starting nursery."

She went on: "Everyone said, even the nursery teacher said, 'She will get colds here, don't worry.'"

GALLERY: 9 adorable times royal children wrapped up for winter