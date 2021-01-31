Gemma Atkinson talks baby plans with Gorka Marquez as she reveals hopes for Spanish home The Strictly Come Dancing stars share one-year-old Mia

Gemma Atkinson opened up to her fans about her relationship with boyfriend Gorka Marquez and motherhood in a short Instagram Q&A on social media.

The star posted a message to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "20 mins left on the [exercise] bike! Ask me a question."

She then answered some of them, including ones about her family and their plans for the future.

The mum-of-one shares one-year-old daughter Mia with her partner, Strictly dancer Gorka, and one follower asked: "Would you like more children?"

Gemma responded: "If I'm lucky enough absolutely," adding a smiling emoji.

The actress and presenter went on: "Not any time soon though. I want to enjoy Mia on her own a while longer yet."

Another asked about whether the couple would move to Spain, where Gorka is from, if he wanted to go back.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017

Gemma revealed that the couple hoped to buy a second home in the country.

She wrote: "Not full time. We were looking at places over there before all this Covid stuff as we want a base there for Mia to be able to see all her Spanish family, plus Gorks can go see his mates and I have somewhere to go for girls' weekends."

The couple and little Mia currently live in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from.

Last week, Gorka answered some questions from his own Instagram followers.

The couple are doting parents to daughter Mia

Gorka paid a lovely tribute to his partner in one particular answer when a fan asked the star: "When did you know Gemma was the one… Love you two together xx."

The Bilbao native sweetly replied: "When she made me feel like no other…," adding a red heart emoji.

When one fan posed the question: "When are you gonna propose to Gemma? Go on… do it,"

Gorka replied: "Who says I haven’t," adding tongue out and laughing emojis.

Another added: "Do you think you and Gemma will have more children?" Gorka wrote: "I hope so! But not yet."

