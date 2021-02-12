Gemma Atkinson hits back at fans criticising her parenting skills The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson shared the sweetest clip of herself and her daughter Mia messing around in her and Gorka Marquez's home gym on Friday, but before long fans had started criticising Gemma.

In the video, the radio host can be seen lifting weights as her daughter – who is holding a small, plastic weight – attempts to join in.

After sharing the footage, Gemma took to Instagram to reveal that people had been criticising her parenting skills, but was quick to put them in their place.

"I got grief because she's too young to lift weights apparently. It's bad for her bones. This is a dog toy. A squeaky dog toy. Mia's cup's heavier. Chill," the mother-of-one told the camera.

Gemma's post comes days after she took to Instagram to show off her clever new baby gadget which can hold all of Mia's snacks.

Gemma responded to fans on Instagram

Perfect for carrying around endless snacks for Mia, Gemma showed off her Itsy Finger Feeder on social media, proving that she's one of the niftiest mums out there!

The genius feeding pot boasts flexible fronds on the top that help keep snacks inside, plus a secure silicone lid. Not only is it easy for little ones to hold, but it is also very easy to transport as it collapses down to 3cm when empty.

Gemma had also bought some of the brand's silicone weaning spoons which will no doubt be a big hit with her daughter, who loves everything from porridge to avocado and eggs on toast.

What's more, Gemma recently revealed that she'd like to have more children in the future, writing on Instagram: "Absolutely. Not any time soon though. I want to enjoy Mia on her own a while longer yet."

