Gemma Atkinson dons sports bra and leggings for envy-inducing new workout video The Strictly star impressed fans with her dedication

Gemma Atkinson wowed her fans on Wednesday when she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her workout routine in a new video.

Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale actress shared a short clip which showed some highlights of Gemma's workout, including time on the exercise bike, weights and lunges.

The mum-of-one had swept her hair up into a bun and wore grey leggings and a black sports bra which emphasized her six-pack.

The star captioned the video: "Staying positive and keeping active! Even a short walk can make all the difference.

"You can log your walk on the #TRUCONNECTapp and join their community of people trying to better themselves in these uncertain times. @fitness."

WATCH: Strictly star Gemma Atkinson impresses fans in new workout video

Gemma's fans were quick to share their appreciation for her dedication to staying fit.

One simply commented: "Inspiring" while a second added: "I admire your motivation."

Gemma has an enviable home gym

Another wrote: "Goals! I hope to get to this level one day! Arms are my weakness though!"

A fourth chimed in: "Smashed it as always love watching your vids, inspirational."

Gemma has a well-equipped home gym at the house she shares with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and their one-year-old daughter Mia.

The couple, who met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, both enjoy working out and often share photos and videos of their endeavours.

Gemma wants to stay fit for daughter Mia

Recently, however, Gemma revealed the heart-breaking motivation behind her diet and exercise routine.

During an Instagram 'Ask me anything', which she took part in while on her exercise bike, one of her fans asked: "What motivates and helps keep you motivated every day?"

The Steph's Packed Lunch star confessed her late father's ill health plays a big part.

"Knowing that in picking good food and movement is all beneficial to my health. My dad passed away at 52 from heart disease so it kinda clicked that I need to be mentally and physically as healthy as can be, plus I love the feeling exercise gives me which helps," Gemma wrote.

