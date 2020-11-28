Cat Deeley shares rare video of husband Patrick Kielty

Patrick Kielty is now sporting a stylish grey beard!

Cat Deeley shared a video of her husband tucking into a tasty looking sausage bap on Saturday, even cheekily calling her other half "Santa" in the clip.

"Hi Santa," the famous mum could be heard saying to the Irish comedian has he unwrapped his sandwich and took a bite.

Patrick had wrapped up warm for the chilly morning out, and they appeared to be enjoying a stroll in a park.

Cat and Patrick recently relocated their family back to London having spent years living in LA.

Cat shared the clip on Instagram

It is believed that they chose to come home in order to be closer to Cat's family, but in an interview with Stella Magazine in July 2019, Cat recalled an incident in which her husband and eldest son were caught up in a shooting, and admitted that American gun laws had made her consider leaving the US for good.

"Things change when you have children and when you think Trump may get in for a second term," she explained. "But then over here we've got Brexit. If we moved to Ireland, there's the border situation. It's all a bit of a mess right now."

Cat and Patrick have moved their family back to London

Cat's husband Patrick is originally from Ireland, but while the country may have been an option, she has recently been working with former co-presenters Ant and Dec in London, after the trio announced a reboot of SMTV.

Speaking about her reunion with Ant and Dec, Cat gushed on The Chris Moyles show: "We went back to the studio where we did it. We all have a bit of a cry, we take the mickey out of each other, it's very, very, very cute.

"I actually got a text message from Ant yesterday saying he's seen the first cut and they cried watching it too. So hopefully there wasn't too much of the first show in it otherwise he would be crying at how appallingly bad we were, we were rubbish!"

