It's an exciting week for Rochelle Humes who marked the first anniversary of her baby brand on Wednesday!

The This Morning star launched her brand My Little Coco in February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the one-year milestone, Rochelle posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one of herself cuddling baby Blake and another that shows her holding a mini cupcake.

"WOW my baby @mylittlecoco is one today!! Not sure where that time has gone...I cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of this one! Launching a business weeks before a global pandemic hit was far from ideal, and god it’s been testing. BUT I couldn’t have hoped for a better start and it’s all gonna be part of our journey," she wrote in the caption.

"Seeing the stats honestly blow my mind every single day and I’m SO thankful to everybody that’s supported us in this first year. I literally read every single message, and they continue to make me smile..from you saying our Everything Balm is helping your little ones eczema or that the Curling Custard has changed your life."

Rochelle went on to tease more launches in the upcoming months, which will likely delight parents after the success of her other products. "The best bit is it doesn’t stop there...@mylittlecoco is about to triple in size with lots of newness hitting @bootsuk nationwide on Feb 24th. Thank u thank u thank u thank u thank u thank u!! I still can’t get my head around it," she added.

Rochelle and Marvin share three children

One person excited about the new products is Paloma Faith, who is expecting her second child. She commented: "Absolutely brilliant! We have some already poised and ready for the new addition."

Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes was also quick to praise her achievements, writing: "It’s actually unbelievable what you’ve achieved..you’ve worked on this like I’ve never seen you work on something before..it’s been amazing to see your vision unfold and you’ve only just started! Love you..well done x."

