We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Treat the special women in your life to a luxury Mother's Day hamper! This year's celebrations might look a little bit different but that doesn't mean you can't spoil your mum with an at-home gift experience. From beautifully wrapped boxes filled with all the essentials for a pamper session, to pretty pink packages stocked with everything from chocolates to champagne and more, we've found the best buys for Mother's Day 2021. Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Amazon, Etsy and more have a number of luxurious goodies sure to show her how much you care – get shopping!

RELATED: 9 special Mother's Day gifts from The White Company your mum will LOVE

Wellness Hamper, £100, The White Company

Self-care has never been more important and The White Company's Wellness Hamper is filled with a variety of calming and nourishing treats. Peek inside the woven wicker basket and you'll find a Calm Mist, Calm Candle, Sleep Shower Foam, Sleep Bath Soak, Spa Restore Shower Gel and a towelling hair wrap.

The Mother's Day, £100, Fortnum & Mason

Score major points with Fortnum & Mason's Mother's Day Hamper. This sumptuous gift set includes aromatic teas, delicious biscuits, Chocolate Flowers and jars of fruity preserves and curds.

Tea in Mayfair Hamper, £50, Marks & Spencer

You can never go wrong with an afternoon tea. Priced at just £50, Marks & Spencer's traditional hamper includes Devon scones, British strawberry jam, a strawberry jam & Cornish clotted cream cake, all-butter Scottish shortbread and Gold Label tea bags.

Champagne Beauty Box, £50, Etsy

The Champagne Beauty Box is going straight in our baskets! Boasting a number of five-star reviews, inside this gift set they'll find a candle, bath bomb, body scrub and hand made soap.

Spa Day in a Box, £19.95, Amazon

Amazon is bringing the spa experience home for £19.95 – bargain! After exfoliating with the luxury Rose & Shea Butter Vegan Salt Scrub, Mum can kick back with a bottle of bubbly perfectly complimented by pomegranate heart sweets.

Spa Box for one, £23, Etsy

Mums need me time just as much as the rest of us – probably more – and this hamper offers just that. Treat her to an at home pamper session with this gorgeous gift box. Once she's unwrapped the dreamy pink packaging she'll find a Garnier face mask, nourishing hair mask, foot pack, lip balm and more beauty buys, plus a sumptuous sharing bar of chocolate.

The Everything Chocolate Hamper, £27.50, Hotel Chocolat

Perfect for the chocolate lover in your life, Hotel Chocolat's Everything Gift Box Collection is sure to put a smile on her face. Carefully curated with the brand's best-loved recipes, mum might not want to share!

Calm Club Big Night In, £34.99, ASOS

Balancing hectic work and home lives can be exhausting, so she'll love this Big Night in Box. Once she's cosied up in her new woollen socks and sat down on the sofa next to her Patchouli scented candle, mum can enjoy a mindfulness puzzle while sipping on a freshly made brew from her new favourite mug.

Yankee Candle Bouquet, £29.99, Funkyhampers

The presentation alone is enough to impress! This selection of Yankee Candles is intertwined with luxury silk roses and other treats to make an amazing bouquet style gift. Elegantly arranged by hand and presented inside a gift box with a bow, this hamper is the definition of Insta-worthy.

Pink Gin and Tonic and Lindor Bouquet, £24.95, Funkyhampers

Shopping for a G&T fan? Look no further. Funky Hampers' assortment of Gordons Pink Gin, Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic Water, Pink Lindor Strawberries and Cream as well as pink and white silk flowers makes an amazing gift.

Build your own sweet hamper, from £14.99, Funkyhampers

Looking for something particular? Build your own sweet hamper and choose from hundreds of classic pick and mix sweets to create the perfect customised gift.

Mother's Day Hamper, £70, Selfridges

Selfridges Mother's Day hamper is sure to tick all the boxes. It's stocked with everything from chocolate caramels to rose petal conserve, Biscuiteers' treats to a bottle of bubbly rosé – divine!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.