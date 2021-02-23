Kristen Wiig’s lockdown parenting confession about twins is so relatable The Bridesmaid star welcomed twins in 2020

Kristen Wiig is using any opportunity she can to get a breather from her baby twins – even if it means sitting alone outside her house!

The Bridesmaid star opened up about motherhood in the most relatable way during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday.

MORE: Prince Harry films secret project in LA with James Corden - details

When asked by the Brit if she "ever gets a break", Kristen – who welcomed twins Luna and Shiloh with husband Avi Rothman via surrogate in January 2020 – jokily replied: "Um, I go outside and sit on the curb sometimes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Corden talks homeschooling in lockdown

"Because I'm afraid, I don't wanna go on a full walk because then sometimes I feel like, 'Oh, I should be there'. But I need to get out, so I sit on the curb. Or just walk around in the driveway and FaceTime Annie [Mumolo]."

"It feels like a vacation when you just go out the door," added mum-of-two Annie, who co-stars with Kristen in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Kristen then joked: "You forget. A walk really helps. But then when you're in the house, you're like, 'I can't be saved.'"

READ: See inside Kristen Wiig's historic new Californian home

STOCK UP: 30 Homeschooling supplies every parent needs

Kristen and Avi (right) welcomed twins in January 2020

Earlier this month, Kristen appeared to finally reveal her children's names in the credits for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. In the 'special thanks' section, Kristen acknowledged her husband Avi, and added two other names, Luna and Shiloh.

The likelihood of Luna and Shiloh being her baby monikers was heightened by the fact that the next names in the credits, Grace Lovestedt and Vincent Lovestedt, are Kristen's co-star Annie's two kids.

Opening up about having to go into quarantine due to the pandemic so soon after the arrival of her twins, Kristen recently told People magazine: "I love that I can be with my family. My babies aren't even walking yet."

She added. "I want to be home with them, so that has been a positive for me, of course. But also they don't get to see anybody. I have really close friends that haven't seen my kids in a long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.