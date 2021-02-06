Prince Harry films secret project in LA with James Corden - details The Duke of Sussex was pictured on the top of a double-decker bus

The Duke of Sussex has been photographed filming a secret project with James Corden in LA.

Prince Harry and The Late Late Show host – who is famous for his recurring Carpool Karaoke segment – were spotted on the top deck of an open-air double-decker tour bus in Hollywood on Friday.

Harry and James were surrounded by a full crew, including three cameramen, as they made their way out of the CBS Studios lot.

According to TMZ, the group were even joined by a police escort.

Harry appeared comfortable in front of the cameras, laughing and joking with James – who has been a close friend for years and even attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

It is unclear what the pair were filming for, whether it is something for Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal or part of The Late Late Show.

James has had a number of famous faces appear on his Carpool Karaoke segment, including Michelle Obama, Adele, Elton John and Madonna.

Harry and James enjoyed a laugh during filming (Photo: MEGA)

Friday's outing comes after Harry delighted rugby fans with a surprise video appearance to talk about the sport's importance.

The Duke said the "passion and enjoyment" of sport can bring comfort to people in the "isolated" times we live in. Fans were delighted by his appearance, and many were quick to point out the difference California sunshine has had on his appearance.

"He is tanned. Must be the Cali sunshine," tweeted one social media user. "Prince Harry is glowing, lots of loving care and California sunshine," said another, with a third adding: "Looking good Prince Harry."

The team is all.



Always has been.



Always will be. #EnglandRugby150 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pHuQir4HHM — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 5, 2021

Fans commented on Harry's California 'glow' during a surprise video appearance on Friday

Harry and Meghan recently moved to Montecito, California, where they live in an £11.2million mansion with their 21-month-old son Archie Harrison.

The home features a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. There is also believed to be a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

