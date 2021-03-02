5 best Mother's Day afternoon tea delivery services to surprise your mum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mother's Day is always one of the hardest holidays to buy for – not to mention that most of us will be celebrating it apart from our lovely mums this year. While you may not be able to take your mother out to lunch or stop by to surprise her with some flowers, an afternoon tea delivery is the perfect solution for 2021.

Fuss-free and guaranteed to put a smile on her face, these are some of the best afternoon tea delivery services available to order now for a sweet Mother's Day surprise on March 14.

WIN: Mother's Day giveaway: Win jewellery, cooking classes & more for your mum

Cutter & Squidge afternoon tea

We've tried this and it's divine! Cutter & Squidge's Tea for Two kit comes with brownies, mini lemon drizzle cakes as well as super buttery scones and the obligatory clotted cream and jam. Choose from English Breakfast, Earl Grey or Green Tea. Yum!

Best for? Traditional mums with a sweet tooth

Tea for Two kit, £29.90, Cutter & Squidge

Piglets Pantry afternoon tea delivery

Choose from vegan, vegetarian or classic hampers featuring both traditional and meat-free savoury bites, a selection of cakes, scones, and of course, quintessential tea.

Best for? Mums who love classic pub food – Scotch eggs, pies and sausage rolls

Classic Afternoon Tea for Two, £38, Virgin Experiences

SHOP: 14 unique Mother's Day gift ideas from Etsy for the hard to buy for mum

Lanson afternoon tea delivery

Lanson x Pearl and Groove Mother’s Day Delights is a fancy way to show you care. Each box features lemon syrup cake with edible flowers and a decadent pistachio and rose water cake, which pair perfectly with the fruity and delicate taste of the iconic Lanson Le Rosé. Order by 9 March to guarantee delivery by 14 March.

Best for? Mums who love a posh tipple

Lanson x Pearl and Groove Mother’s Day Delights, £65, Pearl and Groove

Not On The High Street afternoon tea

Packed with classic British cakes, your mum will enjoy these sweet treats for weeks. Each afternoon tea box includes award-winning ginger Yorkshire parkin, biscuits, rich fruit cake, shortbread, millionaire shortbread and a box of Yorkshire Holmfirth Tea Bags.

Best for? Tea-obsessed mums who live for a cuppa and a biscuit

Yorkshire Afternoon Tea Hamper Box, £38, Not On The High Street

Buy a Gift afternoon tea experience

Get planning your big reunion with this afternoon tea gift box, which allows you to enjoy afternoon tea for two at a choice of hundreds of UK venues. The perfect pandemic gift, this will give your mum something to look forward to this summer. Upgrade for bubbles!

Best for? Mums you can't wait to reunite with once the pandemic is all over

Afternoon Tea Experience Box, £34.99, Buy a Gift

GIFT INSPO: 36 best thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to spoil your mum with

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.