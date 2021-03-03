16 special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you’re lucky enough to be living with your mum during lockdown, be sure to give her a big old hug on Mothering Sunday, as the pandemic has taught us how precious those are.

However, if, like most of us, you are living apart from your mum for yet another Mother’s Day, you might need to get creative to ensure she has a special day. The current coronavirus restrictions in England mean you can meet one other person from outside of your household for exercise, so here are some genius (covid-compliant) ideas…

1. Go for a socially-distanced walk

If you live in close enough proximity, you could always arrange a leisurely stroll on Mothering Sunday - there’s nothing like a brisk walk, takeaway coffee and catch up with your mum.

2. Send flowers in the post

Letterbox deliveries have stepped up in recent years, and you can get the most gorgeous blooms in the post. Send her a bunch of her favourite buds to brighten up her day.

3. Go big with balloons

While flowers are a traditional Mother's Day gesture, balloons are the modern day version. Make her smile with a buoyant gift that also doubles up as a fabulous Zoom backdrop.

Mother's Day balloons, £17.99, Amazon

4. Write her a letter

Keep the art of letter writing alive by penning a heartfelt message to your mother. We may think lots of wonderful things about our loved ones, but how often do we actually tell them?

5. Host a virtual movie night

If you’ve got that one chick flick that you always watch together, or you’ve both been meaning to watch something new on Netflix, why not do it in sync?

6. Book something for the future

Hope is something we need right now more than ever, so planning a post-pandemic activity or overnight stay for your mum is a lovely, thoughtful gift. Imagine the excitement of seeing a show in London or attending a wine tasting evening.

7. Go for fabulous fizz

How can you improve upon a bottle of the finest Lanson Le Rosé? Serve it with delicious cake, of course… For a limited time only you can get a full-sized bottle with a Pearl and Groove cake in a tube. Dream combo.

Mother's Day gift set, £65, Pearl & Groove

8. Bake a cake together

Send the ingredients in the post so that on Mother’s Day you are both set to make Mary Berry proud. You can link up on Zoom and sync up your steps to bake something beautiful together.

9. Host a virtual cocktail making class

While bars are closed and you can't enjoy a perfectly-mixed cocktail together, a virtual date will have to do. Have fun making your own punchy creations and revel in the fact that the measurements are completely under your control.

10. Arrange a spa day

A UK spa trip is off the agenda right now, but that doesn’t have to bring a halt to a pamper day. Gather up must-have products for an at-home spa session and send them to your mum so she can totally chill on Mother’s Day. A Jo Malone bath oil or body lotion would be a luxurious touch.

English Pear & Freesia body & hand lotion, £42, Jo Malone London at Selfridges

11. Send her a fancy dinner

Bring that restaurant experience to her with a gourmet meal delivery. From the finest Italian pasta to a delicious Indian dinner, the possibilities are endless. And there's no need to forget dessert with Crazy Pizza's incredible at-home tiramisu kit – yum!

12. Share your favourite photographs

Collate all of your happiest memories and put them together as a thoughtful gift. If your mum is old school, consider a scrapbook or you could create a video slideshow if that’s more her style.

There are many ways to celebrate Mother's Day virtually

13. See a show together

From the opera to the ballet, streaming services have ramped up no end during the pandemic so you can enjoy the thrill of a stage show from the comfort of your sofa.

14. Get crafty

There’s nothing quite like a handmade gift, and we are sure your beloved mother would agree. From a macramé plant hanger to a clay jewellery dish, get creative! And the good news is, your skills may have improved somewhat from the artwork you painted in primary school.

15. Give a crafty gift

If your creative juices aren't flowing, but you know your mum is a fan, why not send her an at-home crafting kit? We Are Knitters have an amazing range, with everything from beanies for beginners to chic sweaters for the pros, and now they do embroidery kits, too.

16. Brighten her day with jewellery

Your mum may be living in comfy clothes like the rest of us, but we're sure a new necklace or pair of earrings will elevate her lockdown attire. Scream Pretty have a selection of pretty pieces – and our fave has to be these simple, sparkly earrings.

Sparkle stud earrings, £20, Scream Pretty at Not on the High Street

