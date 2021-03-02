10 Mother's Day gifts we found in the Amazon sales that are actually really good

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

March has already kicked off – can you believe it? – and that means Mother’s Day is just around the corner. With lockdown restrictions still in place (for now!) you may be looking for a last-minute gift online that you can send directly to your beloved mum.

If that’s the case, we have some great news for you. We’ve found some amazing Mother’s Day gifts in the Amazon sales that are not just fabulous presents, but also great deals.

In our edit of the best Mother's Day gifts on sale on Amazon, you'll find top brands including Le Creuset, Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Braun, Shark, Dove and Panasonic. No matter what your mum loves, there's something that's just right for her – everything from kitchen and homeware to fragrances, technology and personal care favourites.

And with the countdown on to Mother’s Day on 14 March we’re sure you’ll also appreciate Amazon’s speedy delivery!

So get set to discover the perfect budget-friendly gift for your mum...

PS - Don't see exactly what you want? Have a browse of Amazon's entire Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Shop the best Mother's Day gifts in the Amazon sale:

Braun FaceSpa Pro All-in-One Beauty set, was £129.99, Deal Price: £71.99, Amazon

Pop up Mother's Day Card from Hallmark, was £4.20, Deal Price: £3.15, Amazon

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women Eau de Parfum, was £53, Deal Price: £24, Amazon

Le Creuset Kone Stove-Top Kettle, was £85, Deal Price: £56.70, Amazon

Woodwick hourglass candle, more scents available, was £18.99, Deal Price: £13.80, Amazon

Panasonic Hair Dryer Gift Set, was £119.99, Deal Price: £63.99, Amazon

Dove Radiantly Refreshing Collection Gift Set, was £16, Deal Price: £12, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch was £199, Deal Price: £169, Amazon

Bering Unisex Analogue Quartz Watch Stainless Steel was £179, Deal Price: £110.50, Amazon

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner was £329.99 now £229, Amazon

