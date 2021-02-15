﻿
pandora-mothers-day-jewellery

14 of the loveliest Mother's Day jewellery gifts to show her you care

In partnership with Pandora

Arianna Chatzidakis

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what to gift to the special, influential women in your life. From mums to aunties and even grandmothers, a meaningful jewellery gift from Pandora is sure to make your loved one smile. Plus, select the gift option before checkout and get a complimentary Pandora gift box and gift bag!

The best Mother’s Day jewellery gifts to shop

mothers-day-pandora-1

Heart Family Tree Chain Bracelet, £50, Pandora

SHOP NOW

This beautiful family tree bracelet is the perfect gift to show your mum how much you value family. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the heart-shaped disc is a truly timeless design.

pandora-ring

Sparkling Twisted Lines Ring, £90, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Two pieces of silver intertwine to create this unique braided pavé ring, which your loved one can wear time and time again. 

pandora-mum-charm

Double Heart Split Dangle Charm, £45, Pandora

SHOP NOW

This sweet charm set is ideal for a Mother’s Day jewellery gift. It features one cut-out heart charm with the engravings ‘In my heart’ and ‘Mother’, and one charm that has a pink enamel heart with the engravings ‘Daughter’ and ‘Forever’. Keep one for yourself and gift the other to your mum.

pandora-heart-necklace

Pavé Heart and Angel Wings Necklace, £70, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Nothing quite says ‘I love you, mum’ like a stunning heart-shaped necklace. This one from Pandora is sterling silver and framed by beautiful angel wings, which evoke the symbol of a guardian angel. Totally fitting for a mum or mother figure who protects and guides you through life!

pandora-rose-necklace

Rose Petals Collier Necklace, £65, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Instead of flowers this year, why not gift your mum this lovely rose-inspired necklace? It’s timeless, elegant and oh-so-chic!

pandora-charm-mother-day

Two-tone Mum Dangle Charm, £45, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Engraved with the word ‘mum’, this thoughtful charm is the perfect addition to a bracelet – whenever your mum sees it, she will be reminded of how much she’s loved.

pandora-ring-2

Sparkling Wishbone Ring, £35, Pandora

SHOP NOW

You really can’t go wrong with this simple, yet stunning wishbone ring – plus at just £35, it’s a real Mother’s Day steal!

pandora-earrings

Sparkle & Pandora Logo Hoop Earrings, £65, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Boasting dainty stud detailing, these modern hoops will elevate your mum’s style status.

pandora-square-earrings

Square Sparkle Hoop Earrings, £70, Pandora

SHOP NOW

These sparkling hoop earrings merge classic and contemporary styles, and feature dazzling square cubic zirconia detailing. We love.

mothers-day-pandora-2

Pink Swirl Bangle, £125, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Does your mum love a pop of colour in her wardrobe? We recommend this pretty pink bangle for a Mother’s Day gift – it’s modern and minimalistic.

pandora-heart-bangle

Sparkling Wishbone Heart Bangle, £90, Pandora

SHOP NOW

We adore this love heart-inspired bangle – and we bet your mum will, too! It features a handy openable button that allows you to easily take it on and off.

pandora-earrings-mothers-day-gift

Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings, £25, Pandora

SHOP NOW

The infinity sign symbolises eternity, so why not gift your mum a pair of stud earrings that showcase that your love will last forever?

pandora-heart-earrings

Sparkling Freehand Heart Stud Earrings, £45, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Dainty + sophisticated? Check and check! These heart earrings have it all.

pandora-mothers-day-charm

Two-tone Rose Dangle Charm, £55, Pandora

SHOP NOW

Engraved with the phrase ‘Moments spent with you are my favourite’, this two-tone charm is a really meaningful gift for Mother’s Day.

Discover the full Mother’s Day collection at pandora.net #PandoraMothersDay

More on:

More about mothers day

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.