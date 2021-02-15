14 of the loveliest Mother's Day jewellery gifts to show her you care In partnership with Pandora

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what to gift to the special, influential women in your life. From mums to aunties and even grandmothers, a meaningful jewellery gift from Pandora is sure to make your loved one smile. Plus, select the gift option before checkout and get a complimentary Pandora gift box and gift bag!

The best Mother’s Day jewellery gifts to shop

Heart Family Tree Chain Bracelet, £50, Pandora

This beautiful family tree bracelet is the perfect gift to show your mum how much you value family. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the heart-shaped disc is a truly timeless design.

Sparkling Twisted Lines Ring, £90, Pandora

Two pieces of silver intertwine to create this unique braided pavé ring, which your loved one can wear time and time again.

Double Heart Split Dangle Charm, £45, Pandora

This sweet charm set is ideal for a Mother’s Day jewellery gift. It features one cut-out heart charm with the engravings ‘In my heart’ and ‘Mother’, and one charm that has a pink enamel heart with the engravings ‘Daughter’ and ‘Forever’. Keep one for yourself and gift the other to your mum.

Pavé Heart and Angel Wings Necklace, £70, Pandora

Nothing quite says ‘I love you, mum’ like a stunning heart-shaped necklace. This one from Pandora is sterling silver and framed by beautiful angel wings, which evoke the symbol of a guardian angel. Totally fitting for a mum or mother figure who protects and guides you through life!

Rose Petals Collier Necklace, £65, Pandora

Instead of flowers this year, why not gift your mum this lovely rose-inspired necklace? It’s timeless, elegant and oh-so-chic!

Two-tone Mum Dangle Charm, £45, Pandora

Engraved with the word ‘mum’, this thoughtful charm is the perfect addition to a bracelet – whenever your mum sees it, she will be reminded of how much she’s loved.

Sparkling Wishbone Ring, £35, Pandora

You really can’t go wrong with this simple, yet stunning wishbone ring – plus at just £35, it’s a real Mother’s Day steal!

Sparkle & Pandora Logo Hoop Earrings, £65, Pandora

Boasting dainty stud detailing, these modern hoops will elevate your mum’s style status.

Square Sparkle Hoop Earrings, £70, Pandora

These sparkling hoop earrings merge classic and contemporary styles, and feature dazzling square cubic zirconia detailing. We love.

Pink Swirl Bangle, £125, Pandora

Does your mum love a pop of colour in her wardrobe? We recommend this pretty pink bangle for a Mother’s Day gift – it’s modern and minimalistic.

Sparkling Wishbone Heart Bangle, £90, Pandora

We adore this love heart-inspired bangle – and we bet your mum will, too! It features a handy openable button that allows you to easily take it on and off.

Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings, £25, Pandora

The infinity sign symbolises eternity, so why not gift your mum a pair of stud earrings that showcase that your love will last forever?

Sparkling Freehand Heart Stud Earrings, £45, Pandora

Dainty + sophisticated? Check and check! These heart earrings have it all.

Two-tone Rose Dangle Charm, £55, Pandora

Engraved with the phrase ‘Moments spent with you are my favourite’, this two-tone charm is a really meaningful gift for Mother’s Day.

Discover the full Mother’s Day collection at pandora.net #PandoraMothersDay