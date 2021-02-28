Blue singer Lee Ryan expecting first child with girlfriend Verity Paris

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine from their new home in Spain, Blue star Lee Ryan and his girlfriend Verity Paris, who performs as an Ariana Grande tribute act, reveal they are expecting their first child together.

"I'm so excited," Lee tells HELLO! "I love being a dad; there is nothing better than that. It's the most amazing thing in the world."

"I'm very comfortable moving into the next stage of my life with someone who is so paternal and good with children," Verity adds of Lee, who has two children from previous relationships. Lee is so hands on and to me it is very reassuring to be with someone that loves family life."

The couple's baby – a girl – is due in June and they plan to make music a central part of her life.

"Our love of music has been a huge part of our relationship," Lee says of Verity, a singer who also makes a living from her tribute act Very Grande.

"We sit in the hot tub on our roof terrace, singing at the top of our voices. I don't know what the neighbours make of it. I can't wait to teach this little baby how to sing and play the piano and saxophone. I sing to the bump too. I am training her and I think she is definitely going to be creative in that way."

The couple relocated to a beachfront apartment in the Costa del Sol at the end of last year. And they tell HELLO! they couldn't be happier.

"We have a better quality of life out here to bring up a child," Lee says. "I was in London for 20 years and I had a lot of fun but as I get older I feel like I just want to put my slippers on. I love going for walks along the ocean front and breathing in the sea air. For us, this is new lease of life. We took out Spanish residency before Brexit and we will be having Spanish lessons and our daughter will have dual passports."

Verity continues: "I'm looking forward to slowing down and being a mum. And for our baby being able to grow up in the outdoors, speaking Spanish."

