Pregnant Ashley Tisdale shows off EPIC baby gift - and we want one too It's the sweetest gift from a celebrity friend.

When you want to surprise a mom-to-be with a special gift, shopping around at Tiffany & Co. is never a bad idea.

So, we imagine Ashley Tisdale was swooning when she opened up the sweetest gift from her BFF Haylie Duff. “Only @haylieduff would get my baby girl something this special,” the High School Musical star captioned a photo in her Instagram Story Monday, which showed a Tiffany & Co. baby brush sitting on top of a table.

The sterling silver brush, which has a $450 price tag, is exclusively sold on Tiffany & Co.’s site and select stores and is already sold out. It’s inscribed with 1837 - the year the jewelry company was founded.

Although you’ll have to wait for a restock to get that brush, Tiffany & Co. also carries an Elsa Peretti heart-shaped sterling silver brush for $200, and a rectangular Elsa Peretti Wave brush for $190, both of which can be engraved.

Ashley has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans since announcing the news of her first child with husband Christopher French last September.

After posting the adorable gift from Haylie, the actress shared another photo of herself on Tuesday in her Instagram Story wearing a sweater and natural makeup. “Wow putting makeup on and doing your hair really does make you feel better during pregnancy," she captioned it.

Ashley posted more thoughts about managing her pregnancy during the pandemic, adding a sweet message and surprise for moms. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Ashley can be seen holding up a pair of baby overalls as she sits in her nursery wearing a floral dress that hugged her baby bump.

“Sitting here folding clothes for baby girl and suddenly overwhelmed by emotion,” she captioned the photo. “Pregnancy during a pandemic has been challenging and rewarding at the same time. Moms, I am in this with you. I hear you. I see you."

"It’s why I’ve partnered with @Carters to help curate a DREAM baby shower- because you deserve it. Visit cartersdreamshower.com to learn more and enter to win- there are daily and weekly prizes leading up to the dream shower giveaway. I love you mamas!"

Way to spread the mama love!

