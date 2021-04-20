Tom Brady marks family celebration with all three children and wife Gisele Bündchen The NFL star paid tribute to his parents

Tom Brady has some impressive "role models" after he paid a heartwarming tribute to his parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

The NFL star marked the momentous occasion with a gorgeous photo of his whole family, including his three children and wife Gisele Bündchen.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Tom's son Jack – whom he shares with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan – stands with his arms around his half-sister Vivian, eight, while her brother Benjamin, 11, has an affectionate arm around Jack.

Gisele can be seen in the back row with a huge smile on her face and one arm raised in the air, while other members of Tom's extended family, including his three sisters, smile for the camera.

Tom appears to be missing from the photo, but captioned it: "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad! 52 years of marriage is an amazing accomplishment!

"When I look at this picture I can’t help but feel an enormous amount of gratitude. Look at what you have created!!"

Tom Brady marked his parents' anniversary with a beautiful family photo

He added: "I’m thankful to have such incredible role models for myself and my sisters and our kids. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives!!

"We love you so much and I hope we have more February family reunions to celebrate."

It was only recently that Tom and Gisele celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Tom has three children, two with wife Gisele

Sharing a beautiful photo of his family on Instagram back in February, Tom wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

