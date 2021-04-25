Izzy and Harry Judd announce surprise pregnancy - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive new photoshoot and interview with HELLO!, McFly drummer Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have announced they are expecting another baby, a little sister or brother for their daughter Lola, five, and three-year-old son Kit.

MORE: Inside Izzy and Harry Judd's former London family home

"When Lola was born, I was a blubbering mess and with Kit, I cried too. They are the most emotional moments of my life for sure," says 35-year-old Harry as he looks ahead to the birth of their third child, due in October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Izzy talk about their first pregnancy

The couple tell HELLO! that although they chose not to find out if they were having a boy or a girl with Lola and Kit, they will this time. "We think it will be lovely for Lola and Kit to know," says 37-year-old Izzy, author, podcaster and violinist.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Wright reveals exciting wedding news

Their journey to become parents has not been easy: after the heartbreak of a miscarriage in 2014 following their first round of IVF, they felt incredibly blessed when the second attempt led to the birth of their daughter. Then came another miracle when Izzy fell pregnant naturally with Kit - and the couple are overjoyed to reveal this is exactly what has happened again.

The couple will welcome their third child in October

Mixed with their joy is a new anxiety as in the past week both Harry and Izzy, who is now 14 weeks, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"When we found out, I did feel panic. We have all been living in fear of this virus and we've been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers are low and I’m pregnant," says Izzy, author of Dare to Dream and Mindfulness for Mums, who will have another scan "for reassurance" once they are out of isolation. Both of them have experienced aches, exhaustion and headaches.

"The most important thing was keeping Izzy calm as I knew she would be worried," Harry tells HELLO!.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.