Emma Bunton shares very rare photo of son – and you won't believe how long his hair is! Happy birthday, Tate!

Emma Bunton had a surprise in store for her fans on Thursday. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share an incredibly rare family photo in honour of son Tate’s birthday.

Emma, 45, shared a candid snapshot showing Tate stood behind some pink balloons and wearing a sun visor, with gold happy birthday balloons visible in the background. Fans were surprised to see how long the little boy’s hair has grown over lockdown, with Tate’s locks now falling well past his shoulders.

WATCH: Emma Bunton's partner Jade Jones shares rare video of son Beau at football

The superstar singer wrote: “Happy birthday my beautiful Tate, 10 today! We are so proud to be your mummy and daddy. You bring joy and light to us everyday! Tate, you are going to change this world for the good my darling. We [love] U.”

Emma’s post went down a storm with her fans and famous friends, who were quick to send birthday wishes to her youngest.

Former bandmates Victoria Beckham and Melanie C both posted in the comments section, with Victoria writing: “Happy birthday x we love u xxx.” Melanie added: Happy Birthday Tate!!!! 10! I can’t believe it!!!! Have an amazing day xxxxx,” along with three love hearts.

Emma shares two sons with her longterm partner, former Damage star Jade Jones. The couple have been together since 1998 and engaged since January 2006. They welcomed son Beau in August 2007, followed by Tate in May 2011.

Just last year, Emma confessed the pair would “love” to have more children. She told MailOnline: "We are very family orientated. Jade would love to have more children and I'm always broody."

When asked if she would like another baby, Emma replied: "Yes. But it's whether it's the right time. Whether it's right, whether I'm lucky enough. I'm 44 now… I just love now that my children are a little bit older and we're spending loads of time together.

"They're my priority at the moment but if you asked Jade he'd want one tomorrow. But for me I am enjoying my two at the moment."