Jennie Garth speaks candidly about parenting her children with ex Peter Facinelli The former couple share three daughters

Jennie Garth is a proud mother to three daughters – and while they share a close bond, parenting them is "not for the faint of heart", the star has confessed.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star spoke to People about her girls – Luca, 23, Lola, 18, and 14-year-old Fiona – and admitted that raising teenagers is a "whole different ball game".

"My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they're doing their thing and they're becoming who they are and who they want to be," Jennie explained.

"And I'm just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction. Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it's never done."

Jennie is a very proud mum to three daughters

Inevitably, however, they do sometimes butt heads. "When you're a parent, I could breathe the wrong way, and it would be like the end of the world," Jennie joked. "But for the most part, they think I'm pretty cool, and we can hang out."

Jennie, 49, shares her daughters with her ex-husband Twilight star Peter Facinelli. The former couple were married from 2001 until 2013.

The star pictured with her girls and husband David Abrams

Jennie was introduced to actor David Abrams in the autumn of 2014 on a blind date and they announced their engagement in April 2015. They were married in July that same year. In 2017, they decided to separate but were later reconciled after ten months apart.

Referring to their whirlwind romance, which saw them marry within months of meeting, Jennie later confessed to People: "We rushed it too much, and we had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake [to move so fast] and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that."

Jennie and David were married in July 2015

She added: "We definitely had to part ways completely. We needed that time to grow."

