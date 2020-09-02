Emma Bunton's fans go wild for her son Tate's long hair Tate is Emma's second child with partner Jade Jones

Emma Bunton took to Instagram this week to share a very rare photo of her son, Tate. The former Spice Girl is a proud mum to two boys with partner Jade Jones – Tate, nine, and his older brother, 13-year-old Beau – but tends to keep her family out of the spotlight.

Watch: Emma Bunton's partner Jade Jones shares rare video of their son Beau at football

On Wednesday, however, the 44-year-old uploaded a snapshot showing her youngest son opening boxes of LOL Surprise dolls. But it was the little boy's long hair that really got fans talking.

"Love his long hair. My 7 year old son has long hair just like Tate. #longhairclub," one follower told Emma, while a second remarked: "Tate is so super cute. Gotta love him so much!" A third wrote: "@emmaleebunton the way you just let your kids be who they are meant to be is so beautiful. People need to be more like you."

Emma posted a sweet snapshot of her youngest son, Tate

The sweet snapshot of Tate comes just a few weeks after Emma shared an incredibly rare photo of her eldest son Beau.

Emma posted a close-up snapshot showing her posing with her firstborn, writing: "That smile!!!! @beaubunton___ you are the most special human being, our everything! You make us so proud and teach us so much everyday. Smart, funny, sensitive, affectionate and loyal! 13 today, I have a teenager!"

Speaking to Yahoo in July 2018, Emma gave a rare insight into her family dynamic. "I've got two very grounded little boys, because they have to help with chores and school and homework are very important," she shared.

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998

Emma and former Damage star Jade, 41, have been together since 1998, and got engaged in January 2006. Beau was born in August 2007, followed by younger brother Tate in May 2011.

In April this year, Emma confessed that the couple would "love" to have more children. She told MailOnline: "We are very family orientated. Jade would love to have more children and I'm always broody."

Emma has said the couple would love to have more children

When asked if she would like another baby, Emma replied: "Yes. But it's whether it's the right time. Whether it's right, whether I'm lucky enough. I'm 44 now… I just love now that my children are a little bit older and we're spending loads of time together.

"They're my priority at the moment but if you asked Jade he'd want one tomorrow. But for me I am enjoying my two at the moment."

