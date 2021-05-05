Emma Willis shares intimate photo from daughter's birth – and sparks major reaction from fans The star is a proud mum of three

Emma Willis tends to keep her young children out of the spotlight but she decided to share a very intimate family photo on Tuesday, in celebration of her youngest daughter's birthday.

The Voice host, 45, shares three children with her husband Matt Willis: Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and little Trixie, who turned five on 4 May.

She chose to post two pictures to mark the occasion; one showing Emma laying in her hospital bed and cuddling her newborn daughter, and the second showing the proud mum enjoying a cuddle with the birthday girl this week.

Emma wrote: "Then and now... Holding her the same way, since the day she was born. Happy birthday little one, we love you so very much. May the fourth be with you, always." She added three red love heart emojis.

Emma shared two family photos in celebration of Trixie's birthday

Her fans were quick to react to the post, with little Trixie inundated with birthday messages. "Beautiful," wrote friend Paddy McGuinness while Amanda Holden posted a love heart.

While both Emma and Busted musician Matt will occasionally share photos of their children on social media, they will always ensure their faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

The star has described husband Matt as the 'fun' parent

Emma previously spoke about her bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie and admitted that 37-year-old Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent.

"He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.

Emma is a proud mum of three children

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

