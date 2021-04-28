Strictly's Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia cheekily steals his hat in heart-melting new video The Strictly star is a proud dad

Gorka Marquez shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment with his young daughter on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the pro dancer posted a short video which showed little Mia, who turns two in July, modelling her dad's headwear!

In the black-and-white clip, the Bilbao native holds his little girl as she looks at the camera and laughs, pulling her dad's baseball cap over her face as she does so.

Clearly amused, Gorka smiles as he takes the hat and puts it back on his head, but that doesn't last for long before Mia gives a cheeky grin and grabs it again, holding it in front of her face as she and her dad both laugh.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia steals his hat in adorable new video

The sweet tot is a natural in front of the camera, just like her parents.

Gorka and his fiancée, actress and DJ Gemma Atkinson, met on the set of Strictly back in 2017.

Strictly star Gorka is a devoted dad

The couple started dating after the series ended and went on to welcome their daughter on 4 July 2019.

Earlier this month, Gemma revealed that she would love to give Mia another sibling, but that she and Gorka are in no rush.

Taking part in a Q&A on Instagram, Gemma was asked whether she was put off to have another child following Mia's "traumatic birth" to which she replied: "Absolutely not."

The 36-year-old experienced a potentially life-threatening haemorrhage during the birth, but shared that she would still like another child, saying: "If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older!"

Gorka and Gemma welcomed Mia in July 2019

Gorka and Gemma got engaged on Valentine's Day, announcing the news with a sweet post on Instagram which showed the former Emmerdale star kissing her beau as she showed off her beautiful ring.

She captioned the sweet picture: "Valentine’s forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

The news came after months of speculation that the dancer might propose, after he and Gemma spent the 2020 series of Strictly apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.

