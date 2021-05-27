Britney Spears reveals she's a 'baby mamma' as she shares rare family photo The singer is a proud mother of two

Britney Spears has shared a sweet family photo with fans on Instagram and opened up about becoming a mother at the age of 24.

The Toxic singer, 39, shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.

This week she took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her boys; a throwback showing Jayden and Sean playing in a swimming pool with Britney, dressed in a bikini, sat on the side next to them.

In the caption, she wrote: "I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys… I really am a baby mamma!!!!"

Britney shared a throwback photo of her boys on Instagram

Her 29.9 million followers were quick to react, with one telling the star: "You're an amazing mother! I know your babies love you more than anything." A second noted: "They flocked to u cuz you are you, sister friend!" And a third wrote: "And you do a fabulous job! You're an incredible person with a lot of weight on your shoulders. Keep killing it."

Back in March, Britney shared a recent snapshot of her sons, who she described as "gentlemen". She told her fans: "It's so crazy how time flies... My boys are so big now!!!! I know… I know… it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast!!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees... GEEZ !!!!

Britney was 24 when she became a mother for the first time

"I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

Explaining why she rarely shares pictures of her boys, she added: "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what... They're finally letting me post it!!

She was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007

"Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate... Oh [expletive] I guess cool moms don't do that... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!"

