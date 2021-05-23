Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo with lookalike son The This Morning star is a proud dad

Eamonn Holmes shared an adorable family photo on Sunday – and his fans were quick to react. Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a throwback picture of himself and his son Declan, 32, who was ten at the time.

The snap showed doting dad Eamonn with his arms around his son, who bears a striking resemblance to the This Morning star.

The pair grinned at the camera as Declan held up a trophy and a certificate.

Eamonn added a heartfelt caption to the photo which began: "It used to seem quite a chore getting my kids to sporting events. Now I so miss it."

He went on: "The year was 1999 and Declan has just been crowned Penalty King… I swear it was like watching Cantona. Well, close... [laughing emoji]."

The 61-year-old's fans rushed to the comment section to share their love for the sweet picture, with their comments including: "So cute," and: "Precious memories."

Eamonn's son Declan is now a father-to-be

Another added: "The image of his daddy."

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "Lovely pic... Soon you will be able to take your grandchild to sporting events."

Declan and his wife Jenny are now expecting a baby, which will be a first grandchild for Eamonn.

He and his wife and co-star Ruth Langsford share son Jack, who is 19, and Eamonn also has three children from his first marriage: Declan, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28.

Eamonn's youngest son Jack is 19 years old

The dad-of-four has clearly been in a nostalgic mood lately, as he shared another photo from his past on the social media site on Tuesday.

Eamonn posted a picture from the early eighties which showed him wearing a suit and smiling for the camera, flanked by his little brother Conor and his goddaughter Noeleen in her Holy Communion dress.

In the caption, he sweetly wrote: "The things u find stuck to the bottom of a drawer. My cousin and Godchild Noeleen and my Baby brother Conor now all grown up and the best example of a loving Father that I have ever seen."

