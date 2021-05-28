GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter looks so grown-up in rare video The Good Morning America star has four children

Michael Strahan showed off his culinary skills on Thursday and also gave fans a rare glimpse at his twin daughter, Isabella.

The Good Morning America star posted a short video on his Instagram to showcase his healthy family dinner before Isabella made a brief appearance at the end.

After panning the camera across his kitchen stove to reveal the spread, which consisted of charred lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, patties and sweet potato fries, Michael then turned the camera on his 16-year-old.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's twins model his collection

Isabella appeared to be delighted with the food as she performed a happy dance, waving her hands in the air and revealing her newly-straightened hair.

Captioning the clip, Michael wrote: "Home-cooked Burger Bar for dinner. I wanted a bun but was outvoted! But we all were as excited as @isabella.strahan at the end! LOL."

Fans of the former football star couldn't believe how much the teenager has grown, with one commenting: "I can’t believe how big the girls are! I feel old."

Isabella looked gorgeous with her straightened hair

A second said: "Just when I was going to say 'perfect daughter fun meal' she's dancing in the back! Lucky twins to have a dad like you." A third added: "You can make bun from lettuce. Your daughters are so beautiful!!! You have done a great job!!!"

Michael is a doting dad to his four children. He shares daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli.

Earlier this month, he revealed his pride after his daughter Sophia shared her hilarious attempt to make some extra money.

Michael has four children

In a clip posted on Instagram, Michael explained that Sophia realised she can make $10 for every verified account that responds to a message from her on Instagram – and she hoped that her famous dad would help her out.

The dad-of-four didn't give in to her request, but he did admit that he was proud of his daughter's initiative, captioning the clip: "Kids these days!! 'It’s called a hustle' Not gonna lie that made me proud, LOL #HustleLikeYourBroke @sophialstrahan."

