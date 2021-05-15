Matt Willis receives adorable gift from one of his children This is so cute!

Matt Willis is a doting father to the three children that he shares with Emma Willis, and on Saturday he shared a sweet gift one of them had given him.

The former Busted singer posted a cute drawing of a flower from one of his kids, although he didn't reveal which one had given him their artistic creation.

"I got you a flower Daddy," the star wrote alongside the picture.

Matt and Emma share three children, Isabelle, aged 11, Ace aged nine and Trixie, aged five.

The doting parents rarely share pictures of their children, but fans have gotten glimpses over the past few weeks.

In one instance, the family had all cycled out for a family day, and Emma posted a snap as they cycled in the distance in a lovely photo which also showed a lush green field under a bright blue sky.

The couple's two oldest children, Isabelle and Ace rode on the own bikes while Trixie caught a lift with her dad, sitting on a child seat attached to his bike.

Matt shared the sweet drawing

The doting mum captioned the picture: "Today was a good day. I really hope yours was too. Sending love, stay safe..."

The family are keen cyclists, although Matt ran into trouble on Saturday as he posted a video of himself in a forest looking a little lost. He added Jonathan Groff's Lost in the Woods to his small clip.

Emma also shared another photo of her children as they marked Matt's 38th birthday last week.

Emma gushed: "Gift giving," as their children all perched on the side of the bed to watch their father unwrap his presents.

The couple had some time to themselves later on in the day, as they watched Grease at a drive-in cinema.

Matt and Emma share three children

Emma, 45, and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break.

Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird".

"He stopped talking to me for about a day," she shared. "I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'

"Anyway, we walked up to the Rialto Bridge and he pulled this box out of his pocket," she continued. "He went to get down [on one knee] and I just looked at him in the eye and went, 'Don't you dare!'"

Keith appeared stunned by Emma's brutal response, but Emma quickly explained: "It's because it's full of tourists. I felt a little bit silly!"

