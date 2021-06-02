Jamie Oliver's wife Jools delights fans with sun-kissed holiday photo of son River The couple share five children

Jools Oliver shared the most adorable photo of her youngest son River making the most of the sun during a day at the beach on Wednesday.

Jools and her husband, celebrity chef Jamie, share five children, including River, who is four years old.

The designer and busy mum took to Instagram, where she posted the sweet snap.

It showed the little boy running in the waves, beaming with delight as he did so.

He wore an adorable waterproof one-piece with short sleeves and a sweet multi-coloured fish print and looked just like a miniature version of his dad.

Jools simply captioned it with a row of fish emojis followed by a yellow heart and three kisses and Jamie was quick to respond, posting three red heart emojis – how sweet!

The mum-of-five's other followers rushed to share their love for the post as well, with their comments including: "Too cute," and: "His little face brightens my day!"

The couple's youngest son River enjoyed a day at the beach

Others commented: "Little love he is so amazing," and: "Cuuuute!"

Jamie and Jools tied the knot back in 2000 and now share three daughters and two sons.

Their eldest child Poppy is now 19, and her younger sisters Daisy and Petal are 18 and 13, respectively.

The couple's oldest son Buddy, who enjoys making cooking videos for his dad's Instagram account, is ten.

Jamie and Jools share two sons and three daughters

Last month, Jools shared a sweet throwback picture featuring her two eldest daughters.

The photo, which was taken during their childhood, saw the two girls wearing crowns and outfits made from leaves.

"When Poppy and Daisy used to play 'Jungles'. I really loved those days xxx @jamieoliver," the doting mother captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to react to the heart-warming post, with one writing: "I love it when children run wild in nature! It is so good for them."

Another commented: "Precious times" while a third added: "They look like the sisters from Swallows and Amazons."

