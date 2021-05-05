Jamie Oliver's wife Jools melts hearts with adorable staycation throwback snap The designer shares five children with celebrity chef Jamie

Jools Oliver is certainly looking ahead to a staycation once restrictions lift later this month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared two throwback snaps from a holiday to Cornwall.

Alongside an image of her son River, the doting mum remarked: "Phone memory. Cornwall and baby River." The sweet picture showed her youngest son looking cherubic and carefree on the beach.

Both Jools and husband Jamie often give fans a glimpse into their family lives – particularly during lockdown. Last month, the author posted a lovely photo showing her children smiling as they enjoyed a day out at Audley End miniature railway.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, share daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11, as well as sons Buddy and little four-year-old River.

Jools Oliver shared this sweet throwback snap

It's been a busy period for the Olivers – with Jamie announcing the details of his new book, called Together, and Jools launching a new fashion range for children.

She first released a collection of clothes in 2012 called Little Bird, and now, the talented designer has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

The mum-of-five spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the range, sharing the role her kids play in her design process. "My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

