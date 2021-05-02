Jamie Oliver delights fans with son River's reaction to iconic throwback photo Jamie and wife Jools Oliver share five children

Jamie Oliver reminded his fans of an incredible moment from his early career at the weekend – and his son River's reaction was adorable!

The dad-of-five shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video to Instagram on Sunday, which showed him talking with his four-year-old son.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's new photo sparks question about his daughters

Little River leaned on the kitchen table as his dad asked him, "River, who do you want to meet?"

"Malia Smith," the youngster shyly responded.

"Malia Smith? Oh, you mean Delia Smith," Jamie said, panning the camera to show an old publicity photo of himself with the legendary cook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares son River's adorable reaction to iconic throwback photo

The picture, which was published on the front of the Radio Times earlier in the chef's career, showed him sitting in a café with a huge breakfast in front of him as Delia uncharacteristically smoked a cigarette and poured mayonnaise onto his food.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's incredible throwback photo gets fans talking

MORE: Jamie Oliver surprises fans with incredible new accessory

The image has clearly mesmerised River to the point that he's desperate to meet the home cooking expert.

River is the youngest of Jamie's five children

"Why would you like to meet her?" The dad-of-five asked in a clip that followed.

"Because I'd like a really good breakfast like that," River answered – and we can't say we blame him!

It remains to be seen whether Jamie's children will follow in his footsteps, but River's older brother Buddy, ten, is already very accomplished in the kitchen.

He often shares his own recipes via Jamie's Instagram page and last week whipped up such a tasty-looking mushroom and ham omelette that fans couldn't believe he's so talented at his young age.

The chef has shared his love of cooking with his children

Buddy even used some of his dad's iconic catchphrases, such as: "THAT my friends, is delicious", proving fans he's not only a natural in the kitchen, but is a mini-clone of 45-year-old dad.

"He's a natural, so comfortable cooking in front of the camera and cooking – you can retire soon!" commented one fan, while another wrote: "Buddy, you are Jamie junior".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.