10 little-known facts about Prince Louis The young Prince has a happy family life at Kensington Palace

Prince Louis is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and has already captured the hearts of royal fans the world over with his adorable smile.

We love hearing all about the three-year-old royal, from his hobbies to his relationship with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte and his recent start at nursery.

Want to know more about the young Prince? Read on…

MORE: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby girl will shift the balance in the royal family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Louis' christening remembered

Prince Louis' birth surprise

The third son of Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived pretty quickly!

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born at 11:01am on 23 April 2018, weighing 8lbs 7oz, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a newborn Prince Louis

The Cambridges surprised us all when they introduced little Louis to the world's media just seven hours after his birth, then left together to settle in at home.

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, was swaddled in the same blanket Kate used for George and Charlotte as babies.

MORE: 10 little-known facts about Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis' godparents

Sweet Louis was christened in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, in July 2018.

Louis' godparents are some of William and Kate's closest friends, including nightclub owner Guy Pelly, childhood pal Nicholas van Cutsem, Kate's close friend Hannah Gillingham Carter and her cousin, Lucy Middleton, as well as Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Lady Laura Meade.

A shared royal birthday

Did you know that Prince Louis shares his birthday with another royal?

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Yes, the Queen's great-grandchild has the same birthday as Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. Gabriella turned 40 on 23 April 2021.

Prince Louis' fun hobby

Like many children his age, Louis loves to zip about on his bike or scooter.

Back in autumn 2020, mother Kate shared an update on her youngest child during a phone call with four-year-old Mila – a finalist from the Duchess' Hold Still photography project.

Kate told the little girl: "Louis has got so big now, he's very quick running around and he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him."

MORE: Royal ladies who have given birth over the age of 35: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Louis is close to his grandfather

We adored this rare photograph of Prince Louis with his grandpa Prince Charles.

Prince Charles with Prince Louis

Charles shared the beautiful snap on the official Clarence House Instagram page to celebrate Louis' second birthday and the pair look so happy together in it.

The Prince's later start at nursery

Whereas Prince George and Princess Charlotte went to nursery around the age of two and a half, Louis started at age three due to the pandemic lockdown.

The Cambridge family at Trooping the Colour

Louis attends Willcocks nursery, a short drive from the Cambridges' family home in Kensington. The nursery is close to the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and Victoria and Albert museum, so Louis can expect various educational outings.

It's likely that Louis will join George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea School in September 2022 at the age of four.

Louis enjoys the Queen's old playhouse!

We love this! The children of Kate and William have all benefitted from the use of the monarch's childhood playhouse, which sits in the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Queen's old playhouse at Windsor

In 1932, when the Queen was six years old, the people of Wales gifted her an incredible life-sized playhouse complete with running water, electricity, a fully-functioning kitchen and bathroom, and a living room and bedroom.

The impressive playhouse is now enjoyed by the Queen's great-grandchildren including little Louis.

The young Prince loves diggers

Like many small children, Louis enjoys watching diggers and tractors at work.

During a talk with Lloyd Graham from construction company Keltbray, Prince William revealed: "The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it."

The royal father also spoke of Louis' love of farm life. He said of a half-term holiday: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

Louis adores beetroot!

Kate with Louis and Charlotte at the polo

Duchess Kate told TV chef Mary Berry during a TV Christmas special that the family grow their own vegetables, saying: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Inspired by Louis' love of the vegetable, Mary even made a beetroot and chocolate cake during the programme, A Berry Royal Christmas. She said on the show: "I want to create a recipe with the young Prince in mind."

Louis' surprisingly normal breakfast

Despite having chefs to cater their meals, it seems the royal children like a very normal bowl of cereal in the morning.

When Kate visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to children and spoke of her own brood's meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned to the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.