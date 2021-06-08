Binky Felstead introduces India to baby brother in best way - fans react This was so heartwarming to watch!

We were overjoyed when we heard the news that Binky Felstead had welcomed her baby boy into the world with fiancé Max Darnton on Friday.

However, nothing could have prepared us for the sweet video that Binky shared when she introduced her daughter India, three, to her new little brother.

The Made in Chelsea star took to social media to document the special moment, which showed the family gathering in the garden as their new baby lay in a wicker Moses basket.

WATCH: Binky Felstead introduces daughter India to new baby brother

India was so excited to see her sibling, and Binky could be heard saying: "Look, this is your baby brother!"

An impressive dolls house was also on display, which the mum-of-two said was a gift to India from the baby, how adorable!

Sharing the moment with her millions of followers, Binky wrote: "India meeting her baby brother for the first time! She was especially happy with the dolls house he bought her (which she asked for when he was in my tummy).

India looked so happy to meet her new sibling

"Such a special moment. Love my family", followed by several heart emojis.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video, with one commenting: "SWEETEST thing ever, enjoy these precious memories", while another said: "Just the most beautiful footage I've ever seen".

Binky announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram, sharing a snap from her hospital room. She could be seen smiling as she cradled her son, while her fiancé Max sat on the side of the bed looking lovingly at his family.

Binky welcomed her baby boy into the world on Friday

Her Made in Chelsea co-stars were quick to give their congratulations, with Lucy Watson writing: "Can’t wait to meet him well done bub", while Rosie Fortescue said: "I am SOOOOOO excited to meet him".

Binky shares her daughter with previous partner and co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson, however, their relationship came to an end in 2018. They currently co-parent India, and we are sure that Josh will be overjoyed with the news of the new baby's arrival.

