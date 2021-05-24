Binky Felstead treated to a showstopping cake for her baby shower – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is expecting her second child with fiancé Max Fredrik Danton and the star celebrated at the weekend with the most incredible spread!

Stealing the limelight was a showstopping multi-tiered cake created by bespoke London cake company Palm and Ivy. With textured cream icing and a decadent array of dried flowers topped with golden fans, it really was the cake of Instagram dreams.

"What an unusual but very classy looking cake!!! Nice to see people celebrating again. Happy days" wrote one fan in the comments, whilst another agreed: "Wow lush cake."

Slicing into the several layers of sponge, Binky could be seen on her Instagram story donning a stunning turquoise maxi dress paired with a soft knit cardigan. The star looking glowing for the special occasion.

Binky looked radiant as she tucked into the incredible cake

"This cake didn’t last long!" wrote Binky, who referred to her baby shower as "the most glorious day celebrating baby no.2 with some of my favourite girls".

Guests at Binky's baby shower included many of her former MIC co-stars, including Rosie Fortescue and Louise Thompson – who also recently announced she is expecting her first child.

The star was treated to the most decadent foodie spread

The glamorous 30-year-old celebrated her pregnancy just as lockdown restrictions changed to permit outdoor gatherings of more than six people.

To mark the occasion, Binky was treated to the most indulgent spread – with a charcuterie board filling the entire dining table.

Binky, who announced her engagement to fiancé Max in October last year, recently opened up on social media about her incredibly sad pregnancy loss. Taking to Instagram, Binky shared: "Today would have been my 18-week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me."

The mum-to-be has a daughter from her former relationship with co-star Joshua Patterson, meaning three-year-old India is soon to be a sister. We can't wait to see Binky welcome her baby!

