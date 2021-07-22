Disney just launched two new Princess ranges – and you’ll want everything!

They are the characters who have inspired generations with their acts of courage and kindness, becoming treasured friends and role models to millions of children across the world. And this year, Disney is paying tribute to its strong and fearless heroines with the Ultimate Princess Celebration – a global campaign highlighting the Disney Princess characters whose tales remain so relevant today.

In addition to a digital collection of 14 brand new stories, shopDisney has unveiled two new collections of fashion accessories and homeware to add a touch of enchantment to every day.

First up, discover the Pocahontas Collection for adult fans of the 1995 animation. In rich tones of orange, tan and red, it features a beaded bracelet set complete with postcards carrying quotes from the film, a chic crossbody bag to carry all your essentials and a pink hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with artwork of the film’s fearless lead character.

Pocahontas hooded sweatshirt for adults, £30, visit shopdisney.co.uk

Pocahontas bracelet set with postcards, £18, visit shopdisney.co.uk

Pocahontas crossbody bag, £30, visit shopdisney.co.uk

Children and adults alike can admire all new merchandise inspired by the timeless tale of Beauty and the Beast. Choose from a jewellery box, Lumière light-up figure, cake stand or glittering enchanted rose bell jar. Or add a touch of glamour to your dressing table with a silver hand mirror inspired by Belle’s own version in the 1991 film.

Lumière light-up figurine, was £30, now £24, visit shopdisney.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast inspired hand mirror, £40, visit shopdisney.co.uk

Enchanted rose bell jar, was £65, now £52, visit shopdisney.co.uk

