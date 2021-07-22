Tom Brady considers huge 'sacrifice' for Gisele Bundchen and their children The NFL star could be making a change

Tom Brady will no doubt leave his fans devastated after he dropped a huge bombshell about his future this week.

The NFL quarterback admitted that he is considering retiring from the sport in just two years because he "owes" it to his wife Gisele Bundchen and their children.

Tom and Gisele share son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, eight. He also has 13-year-old son Jack with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Speaking on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, Tom revealed that his family have "sacrificed" a lot over the years to watch him play, and his retirement will mean he is around more for Gisele and their children.

"Things change as you get older, and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too."

Tom is considering retiring from the NFL for his family

Speaking of his career, which has seen him win seven Super Bowls; six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom added: "I play because I love the game.

"I play because I love to compete. We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that," Brady said.

"And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."

Tom signed a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March

Back in March, Tom shared a photo of himself signing a new contract with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Captioning the snap, Tom wrote: "In pursuit of 8...LFG @buccaneers we’re keeping the band together."

Reacting to his news, Gisele was among the first to comment, excitedly writing: "Let's Go!!!!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Tom's fans were equally as excited by the news, with one commenting: "Great news!" A second said: "Greatest quarterback ever!" A third added: "We get to watch another year of greatness."

