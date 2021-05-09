Tom Brady shares rare family photo with ex-girlfriend Bridget and wife Gisele The quarterback is a dad-of-three

Tom Brady marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a photo that showed his softer side.

The legendary quarterback took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture with his ex-partner, actress Bridget Moynahan, and their son John, who is 13.

The proud parents stood beaming at either side of the youngster, who looked dapper in a suit and tie.

On Tom's other side stood his wife, Gisele, who also smiled for the camera.

Tom captioned the sweet image: "Happy Mother's Day @bridgetmoynahan."

WATCH: Tom Brady reveals what wife Gisele whispered in his ear after Super Bowl win

The former couple dated for three years, separating in December 2006.

Bridget gave birth to their son on August 22 the following year.

She and Tom have maintained an amicable relationship and Bridget has gone on to find love again with her husband, businessman Andrew Frankel, who she married in 2015.

Bridget and Tom's son Jack is 13 years old

Last month, the NFL star sent the Blue Bloods actress another message via his Instagram Stories to mark her milestone 50th birthday.

The father-of-three shared a picture of Bridget and Jack taken at the US Open in 2018.

"Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan, we hope you have a GREAT day," he wrote on behalf of his family.

Tom and Gisele met before he had announced his split from Bridget, and speaking about their first encounter, the supermodel revealed it was love at first sight.

The NFL star is a proud father-of-three

"I knew right a — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

She added: "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

