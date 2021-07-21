Ayda Field shares sweetest poolside photo of daughters in matching dresses Robbie Williams and his wife share four children

Ayda Field shared such a cute photo of her two eldest daughters on Wednesday, and it was a perfect summer scene!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and presenter shared a snapshot that showed the two girls standing by the pool at their home.

The pair wore matching blue-and-white striped dresses although little Coco, two, sported a pair of white sandals while her older sister Teddy, eight, was barefoot.

Ayda captioned the picture simply: "Sister squad".

The star and her husband, singer Robbie Williams, choose not to share their children's faces on social media, although Ayda did go on to share a photo of herself cuddling with Teddy, albeit with her long hair covering most of her daughter's face!

The couple also share two sons: Charlton, known as Charlie, who is six, and one-year-old Beau, whose arrival Robbie and Ayda announced on Valentine's Day 2020.

The doting parents often take to Instagram to share heart-melting snapshots and videos as their children grow up.

Ayda shared a sweet photo of her daughters twinning by the pool

Last month, Ayda took to the social media site to share an adorable video of Coco running up to her at the fairground and jumping into her arms for a hug. How sweet!

"Me and my Coco" wrote Ayda, who looked so stylish in a pair of denim skinny jeans, cream heeled boots and a patterned white blouse.

Little Coco looked equally as chic in a jumpsuit with cute sleeve ruffles and an open back which she wore with a pair of Veja trainers.

The star also shared a sweet photo cuddling with her older daughter

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes look at family life, with one commenting: "A lovely sweet video."

It's not the first time the doting mum has posted a video of her daughter.

Earlier in the month, Ayda shared a hilarious clip of Coco joining in with dad Robbie's workout.

The tot tried her hand at yoga, and her skills were seriously impressive!

