Sarah Michelle Gellar's unique tribute to her children revealed The star has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood, having tied the knot back in 2002 and going on to welcome two children together.

And while they might be silver screen stars, they work hard to keep their family life out of the spotlight - particularly when it comes to 11-year-old daughter Charlotte and their son Rocky, eight.

This week, however, Sarah Michelle, 44, inadvertently revealed a sweet tribute to her kids as she shared a snapshot from a recent dog walk.

The selfie shows the star looking up at the camera while holding the leads of the family’s pets. “Get three dogs said @realfreddieprinze. It will be amazing. Hmmm… Well maybe he will give me the kids’ chore money. #ThreeDogsOneSMG #outnumbered.”

“You are welcome,” her husband quipped in the comments section.

Also visible in the photo is Sarah Michelle’s dedication to her children - the intertwined letters C and R tattooed on her wrist.

It’s one of a number of tattoos the actress has revealed over the years; her other inkings include a tattoo of yellow blossoms on a green vine paired with a Chinese symbol on her left ankle.

Scooby Doo stars Sarah Michelle and husband Freddie, 45, first met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, and started dating in 2000. They married two years later, on 1 September 2002.

In 2016, Sarah Michelle revealed the secret to her successful marriage, telling People: "Take the ten minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids."

She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

